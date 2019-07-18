Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Missionary Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Missionary Baptist Church
4909 E. Indian Trail
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Kentucky Veteran Cemetery
Radcliff, KY
View Map
Resources
Marshall Seay Obituary
Marshall Seay

Louisville - 73, died Saturday in Birmingham, AL.

Survivors his wife, JoAnn, children,Marshall Seay Jr. (Sue), Angelia K. Reedus (Jeff), Christopher D. Seay (Robinette), and Terri M. Seay Bryant (Dwight); sister, Rosa Seay Walton; brothers, Artis and Tony Seay, 5 grandchildren and a host of extended family.

Visitation 6-8 Friday at Community Missionary Baptist Church 4909 E. Indian Trail. Funeral 11 Saturday at the church. Burial 2pm Monday at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019
