Marshall Seay
Louisville - 73, died Saturday in Birmingham, AL.
Survivors his wife, JoAnn, children,Marshall Seay Jr. (Sue), Angelia K. Reedus (Jeff), Christopher D. Seay (Robinette), and Terri M. Seay Bryant (Dwight); sister, Rosa Seay Walton; brothers, Artis and Tony Seay, 5 grandchildren and a host of extended family.
Visitation 6-8 Friday at Community Missionary Baptist Church 4909 E. Indian Trail. Funeral 11 Saturday at the church. Burial 2pm Monday at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019