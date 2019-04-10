|
Mart Bruce Long
Louisville - Long, Mart "Bruce", 90, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He was a member of Middletown Christian Church.
He was born on March 29, 1929 in Russellville, Kentucky. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and was stationed in Liverpool, England, where he met his wife, Christine Whamond. He retired from the Department of Highways, District 5, in Louisville, where he worked as a traffic engineer for close to 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Long. He is survived by his daughter, Janet Elder (David Jr.) of Louisville, and three grandchildren, Evan, Hayley and Lauren Elder.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. with private interment in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019