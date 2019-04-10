Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Mart Bruce Long Obituary
Mart Bruce Long

Louisville - Long, Mart "Bruce", 90, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. He was a member of Middletown Christian Church.

He was born on March 29, 1929 in Russellville, Kentucky. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and was stationed in Liverpool, England, where he met his wife, Christine Whamond. He retired from the Department of Highways, District 5, in Louisville, where he worked as a traffic engineer for close to 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Long. He is survived by his daughter, Janet Elder (David Jr.) of Louisville, and three grandchildren, Evan, Hayley and Lauren Elder.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. at Ratterman Bros. Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. with private interment in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
