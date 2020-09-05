Marta Cecilia YappertLouisville - Marta Cecilia Yappert, 64, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1955 in Santa Fe, Argentina to Vives Lombardi and to the late Hector Yappert. She is survived by her mother; two sisters, Lucia Yappert and Silvia Yappert; three daughters, Natalie DuPré, Elizabeth DuPré, and Rachel Brodie; two sons-in-law, Paul Brodie and Brody Boomer; two grandsons, Bates and William Brodie; granddaughter Nessa Boomer; three nieces, Daniela, Alejandra, and Florencia; and nephew Francisco. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald DuPré and her father and sister, Laura.She loved learning and teaching throughout her life while making long-lasting friendships along the way. She had a revolutionary spirit and playfulness that she carried with her during her life in Argentina, Oregon, Iowa, and Kentucky. She followed her dreams and reached many of her goals including becoming a citizen of the United States. After her experiences as a high school exchange student with the Lewis family (George, Dorothy, Lori and Jason) in Oregon, she continued her education in the US and earned a PhD in Chemistry in 1985 from Oregon State University. Over the course of her 33 years as Professor of Chemistry at the University of Louisville, she met her true love, Donald, and conducted analytical chemistry research on the molecular structures of the eye and various biological materials (e.g., resins, plants, and nanoparticles) using spectroscopy techniques. She made research fun, mentored young scientists, and emboldened women to pursue the sciences. She led multiple exchange programs for chemistry students at the University of Louisville, Argentina, and Western Kentucky.Cecilia inspired many inside and outside of the laboratory and classroom. She was courageous, warm-hearted, energetic, and caring and found great happiness in dancing, cooking, and being with children. She was loved and will be missed dearly by her friends and family.Family and friends will celebrate her life on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 12pm, followed by a burial at Cave Hill Cemetery at 1:30pm. Visitation will begin at 10:30am before Mass