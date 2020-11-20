Marth Burks Lewis Waldner
Louisville - Martha Burks Lewis Waldner, 86 of St. Matthews passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 fulfilling her final wish to pass peacefully at home with her immediate family near.
Born November 8, 1934 in Louisville to William M. Burks, Jr. and Lillian Roberts Burks, Martha was the fourth of seven children.
Martha was a 1952 graduate of Mercy Academy and lifetime alumnae supporter. She worked for State Farm Insurance and the Louisville Visual Art Association, but her proudest accomplishment was being a homemaker and mother to her two daughters.
Martha enjoyed feeding the birds, walking in the park, her butterfly garden, and was an avid reader. She was a world traveler, exploring France, Greece, Egypt, along with other European and Caribbean countries. Martha was a foodie and loved trying different ethnic foods of all sorts while in her travels and at home. She was a member of The Louisville Historical League, Alexander Hamilton Society, Filson Club, KET and Eline Library Book Club.
Martha is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her two daughters, Leonard E. Lewis; second husband, Raymond A. Waldner and siblings, Paul Striegel, Norma Alsman, James Burks and Thomas Burks.
Martha is survived by daughters, Michelle M. Lewis (Wanda Muller) of Bay St. Louis, MS; Angela L. Lewis-Klein (Robert Klein) of Louisville; two sisters, Billie Douglas and Ruth Ann Burks; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her cat, Bebe.
Private services were held at Cave Hill Cemetery. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Alley Cat Advocates or American Heart Association
.