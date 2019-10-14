|
|
Martha A. Bisig
Louisville - Martha A. Bisig, 86, of Louisville, passed away on October 3, 2019 at home with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Bisig Sr., in 2013 and her son Paul C. Bisig Jr. in 2014 (Shelia).
Martha is survived by her children, Sheree Porter (Charlie) and Michael Dean Bisig (Dale Ann); grandchildren, Josh Porter and future granddaughter-in-law, Katie Rigby, Michele (Joseph) Puhr and Cameron (Courtney) Bisig, and Amy and Michael Bisig; great-grandchildren, Finnian Puhr and Christopher and Jacob Bisig; sisters in law Betty O'Bryan (Irvin) and Margie Bellis; and many loved nieces and nephews.
Martha had a huge heart, and was more than willing to be a Grandma or "Grammie" to all of those who knew her. Grammie was a fun, loving woman, and a friend to all she met. Martha always had a taste for the "sweeter" things in life and was a passionate supporter on every team her family played. For those that knew her, there was never a dull moment around Martha; you could always be sure there were a laugh, a hug and a smile to be shared. She was the best listener, was always ready to lend an ear and you knew your secret was safe with her.
The family would like to thank all of those who were a part of Martha's life and her many cherished memories. Please carry on her life by remembering a memory shared with her and smile. Martha, with her husband Paul, is sitting in her favorite chair above and smiling down on all us. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019