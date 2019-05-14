Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1349 Catalpa St.
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Martha A. Hammond

Martha A. Hammond Obituary
Martha A. Hammond

Louisville - 73, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, John E. Hammond; children, Terence, Steven and Tiana Hammond; siblings, Bertha Bibbs, Erskin, Floyd, Emma, Tom, Otis and Elois Williams, Emma Moore, Aquanette Mangrum; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, host of family and friends.

Visitation:10am -12pm Thursday, May 16, 2019at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1349 Catalpa St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019
