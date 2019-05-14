|
|
Martha A. Hammond
Louisville - 73, passed away, Friday, May 10, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Hammond; children, Terence, Steven and Tiana Hammond; siblings, Bertha Bibbs, Erskin, Floyd, Emma, Tom, Otis and Elois Williams, Emma Moore, Aquanette Mangrum; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, host of family and friends.
Visitation:10am -12pm Thursday, May 16, 2019at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1349 Catalpa St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 14, 2019