Martha Alice Medley
Louisville - Martha Alice Medley, age 76 of Louisville, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born June 3, 1943 in New Hope, KY. She worked in retail for 27 years. She was a member of Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she served as chair of the Remembrance Committee.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Chester A. Morris Sr. and Mary Wilhelmina Gilkey; one sister, Anna Margaret Bozarth.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, David A. Medley; one daughter, Cheryl Lynn Medley, at home; three sisters, Mary Moczulski (Ted) and Libby Palmer (Bill) all of Louisville, and Agnes Mattingly (Tommy) of New Hope; two brothers, Chester "Sonny" Morris, Jr. (Joyce) of New Hope and Kenneth Morris (Louise) of Hodgenville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street, New Hope. Revs. Ken Fortener and Matt Hardesty will concelebrate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 PM Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020