Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Martha Ann Bouhl


1926 - 2019
Martha Ann Bouhl Obituary
Martha Ann Bouhl

Louisville - Martha Ann Bouhl, 93, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born on March 16, 1926 to the late Thelma and Eugene Bratcher in Louisville, Kentucky.

Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, neighbor, and friend. She adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and doing cross stitch. She was a longtime member of St. Matthews Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by her husband, Jerome E. Bouhl and her son David E. Bouhl. She is survived by her son, Robert (Laura), their children Sarah, Brian, and Alanna Breen (Daniel), daughter-in-law Selma and her daughter Isabel, of Chicago. She is also survived by her sister Doris Smith.

In her later years, Martha lived at Atria St. Matthews. The family is grateful to Debbie and Patrick McMurchie for all their help.

Visitation will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home in St. Matthews on Friday, July 12 from 3 to 8pm. The funeral will be Saturday, July 13 at 10:30am at Ratterman's with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery on Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019
