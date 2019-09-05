|
|
Martha Ann Cubbage
Jacksonville - Martha Ann Cubbage (79) formerly of Louisville, KY entered Heavenly life August 30, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.
A devoted wife and mother, Martha was a stay at home Mom who raised her 5 children and cared for her 7 grandchildren. She was also a devout Roman Catholic, an active member of Blessed Trinity Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jim & Jo Bennett, siblings Jim and Mary Jo and her daughter Debbie. Left to cherish the good times they shared is her husband of 61 years Roger, children Bill, Theresa, Jane (Greg Fanelli), Tommy (Martha) and Cathy (Scott Fisher), brother Tom (Mary Denis) and sister-in-law Phyllis. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Martha's family will be receiving friends on Monday September 9, 2019 from 6-8pm at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills funeral home 850 St. Johns Bluff Rd N Jacksonville, FL 32225 with her rosary service at 7pm. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 10:30 am at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church 10472 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246. Her committal service will be held back at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills after mass at approximately 1 pm. The family will be returning to the Church after her burial for a reception.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at HarborChase Jacksonville for the excellent care they gave Mom. In lieu of flowers they request expressions of sympathy be sent to the Northeast Florida Community Hospice-Beaches long term care team.
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is be serving the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, 2019