1950 - 2020
Louisville - Martha Ann Defazio of Louisville passed away March 25, 2020 after her battle with cancer. Martha was born on December 21, 1950 to Doris Hamm and Michael Defazio (Mary Lavon).

Martha was a loving daughter, sister, mother, friend, and grandmother. She was most proud of her two children, Ashley and Jason Cebe (Jennifer) and her wonderful grandson, Jeffrey Benjamin.

She is survived by her father, Michael Defazio; her sisters, Sue and Denise; brothers, John, Steven, Carl, Bob, Ron, and Dennis; and best friend, Geraldine Marlowe.

She was a wonderful mother to her beloved children and cherished every moment she spent with them and her large extended family. She was a devoted Catholic and attended St. Louis Bertand and St. Stephen Martyr.

A private ceremony is being held for immediate family only, due to Kentucky government restrictions during this State of Emergency. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
