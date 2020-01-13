Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Epiphany
914 Old Harrods Creek Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Martha Ann Donhoff


1931 - 2020
Martha Ann Donhoff Obituary
Martha Ann Donhoff

Louisville - Donhoff, Martha Ann, 88, passed into God's open arms on January 11, 2020 at Nazareth Home, Clifton.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 22, 1931 Martha Ann was a proud graduate of Ursuline Academy, and Catherine Spalding College where she earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in education. She was a retired teacher and principal who served students and families in the Archdiocese of Louisville elementary schools for more than forty years. After teaching multiple grades at St. Edward and St. Martha, she became the school principal first at St. Martha, then Ascension, and finally at St. Margaret Mary, a vocation that lasted nearly thirty years. Along the way she found time to raise her four children while assisting countless other families in raising theirs.

Martha Ann was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Mary Alice Crosier, her husband of 63 years, Albert Donhoff, and her sister, Sister Frances Crosier, OSU.

She is survived by her children, Alan (Leslie), Rob (Mitzy), Brian (Stephanie), and Maria Shockey (Steve); her brother, Chris Crosier (Terri); grandchildren, Sarah, Morgan, Bob, Reed (Sarah), Schyler (Erin), Sloane Dedmond (Max), Neal (Brittany), Christopher, Olivia, Matthew, Tyler (Holly), Evin, and Eric; great grandchildren Miles, Cash, Maizie, Liam, and Sutton Claire.

Martha Ann's funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Church of the Epiphany, 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd, Louisville, KY 40223. Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Catholic Education Foundation,401 W Main Street #806, Louisville, Ky 40202.

C-A-T-S! Cats! Cats! Cats!
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
