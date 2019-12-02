|
|
Martha Ann (Dickenson) Johnson
Louisville - Martha Ann (Dickenson) Johnson, 86, born January 14, 1933 in Williamsburg, KY, died Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She attended the University of Kentucky. She was a talented seamstress and worked as a bookkeeper.
Martha is preceded in death by her darling daughter, Victoria Elaine; husband of 61 years, William "Bill" Johnson, and sister, June Marie Ward.
Left to cherish to her memory is her daughter, Karen Lewis; sisters, Mary Ellen Followell, Dr. Jean Harber, and her faithful dog, Bella.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, with the Funeral at 4:00.
Donations in memory of Martha can be made to either or the Kentucky Humane Society. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019