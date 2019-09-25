|
|
Martha B. Stewart
Louisville - Martha B. Stewart, 81, moved on to Glory, Sunday, September 22, 2019.
She was born July 7, 1938 to Settie P. and William W. Bullard. She graduated from Valley High School in 1956. Entering college that year at Eastern Kentucky, she graduated in 1960 and later got her Master's degree. She began teaching Elementary School in Jefferson County and also taught in Bullitt County, retiring in 2003 from DeHaven Academy in LaGrange.
Martha married David F. Stewart in 1966 and to this union were born a daughter, Elizabeth Rose and Son David F. Stewart Jr. "Tad". She began playing piano at eight years old for Sunday school at Kenwood Baptist Church while attending with her Grandmother Bullard. She studied organ while at Eastern and was involved with music all of her life. She would assist in many of the churches where David was pastor. When he was recycled in 1993, she was the pianist at Fourth Ave. UMC for early worship then was organist for twenty years. She was also the pianist for the SilverNOTES, a retired singing seniors group for five years.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Billy Bullard.
In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Kristi Stewart; two grandchildren, Kelsey Thompson (Marcus) and Kole Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Tommy and Emmett Thompson; brothers, Parker Bullard (Denise), Frank Powell (Jane), Jim Powell (Sandy), Bill Powell; a sister, Martha Jane Faber (Dieter) and several nieces and nephews, many friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave. A service of celebration will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, 4th and St. Catherine. Visitation will also be at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. She will be laid to rest at DePauw United Methodist Church Cemetery, Elizabeth, IN.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to her church, Fourth Avenue UMC or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019