Martha "Marty" Belza
Louisville - Martha "Marty" Belza, 83, of Louisville entered eternal life on Saturday November 23, 2019.
Marty was born March 26, 1936 in Elmhurst, Illinois. She attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lombard, Illinois. She met her husband Jerry in 1952. They spent the last year of Jerry's military career in Newfoundland, Canada before settling in Lombard. She and Jerry moved to Louisville in 1968, where they have remained since.
In addition to her remarkable talents as wife, homemaker, baseball and band mom, she worked as a bridal manager at Bittner's until her retirement in 1992. She has always been very involved in Bible classes and volunteer work at Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Marty is preceded in death by parents Hugo and Hilda Schumacher.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Jerome "Jerry" Belza, their children, Dr. Jim Belza (Karyl), John Belza (Debbie), Dr. Rob Belza (Mary Beth) and Kathy Lewis (Dave). Marty is also survived by her grandchildren, Sam, Ruthie, Mike (Stephanie), Tom (Leigh), Max (Hanna), Leah, Joey (Emma) and Danny Belza, and Brett, Jordan (Elizabeth), Peyton and Matthew Lewis; great-granddaughters Brooklyn and Maxie Belza; siblings Les (Jan) Schumacher and Nancy (Art) Gehrs, and sister-in-law Marleen Hunter.
A celebration of Marty's life will be conducted at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8305 Nottingham Parkway, Louisville KY 40222 with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3-8 pm on Friday, November 29 at Arch L. Heady and Son at Westport Village, 4400 Westport Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019