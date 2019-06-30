|
|
Martha Boutcher
Crestwood - Martha Mae Clore Boutcher, 92, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 and went to her heavenly home.
Martha was the oldest daughter of 12 children to the late Sam R Clore and Mattie W Clore of Crestwood. Her first love was family, which her horses and pets were included.
She was active in the community: years with Poplar Grove Homemakers (sewing, quilting, crocheting, and tatting), teaching sewing in 4-H along with organizing the first 4-H Horse and Pony Club in Oldham County. Teaching riding for the YMCA camp.
She was a lifelong member of Crestwood Baptist Church, very active in choir, children's programs and events at the churches original location.
Later years, working polls at Elections and South Oldham Library until retirement.
She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, 5 brothers, and her beloved husband of 67 years; Fielden "Pete" Boutcher.
Left to cherish her memory; daughter, Martha "Micki" Roberts (Jim), grandsons; Clay Hudnall (Ashley, with child "Nugget") and Field Hudnall (Jessica), great-grandsons; Knox (6 years), Cameron (4 years), and Kip (3 years) with many extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Martha's Life will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Noon at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial to follow at Harrod's Creek Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10 am until the start of the service.
Memorial donations can be made to Kosair Charities or the Oldham County Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 30, 2019