Louisville - Martha D. Thomas, age 69, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence in Louisville, KY. Martha was a very active member of her church, Douglass Boulevard Christian Church , and loved handiwork, reading, and helping others. She was a graduate of Western State University and obtained a master's degree in social work.

Martha is survived by her sister, Mary (Rick) Kotter of Paducah, KY; two sisters-in-law, Kristin Kent of Eden, NY and Darlene Thomas of Upper Sandusky, OH. She also loved her nieces and nephews: John (Carole) Thomas, Jr., Elizabeth Long, Nelson Thomas, Robert Thomas, Kathleen Thomas, Brian (Nina) Kotter, Kristen Kotter, and Julie Kotter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alben S. and Emma Laura Alexander Thomas; her two brothers, Jim Thomas and John Thomas; and her nephew Carter Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at Douglass Blvd Christian Church at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to her church, Douglass Boulevard Christian Church, 2005 Douglass Blvd., Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
