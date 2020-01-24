|
Martha Dague
Louisville - Martha Dague, 79, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Martha loved raising her Poodles, which she cherished. She enjoyed playing cards, chocolate, and her trips to the casinos She was born on January 19, 1941 in Louisville, Kentucky to James and Catherine (Cooper) Wright. She is preceded in death by her Husband, James Dague, Parents, Siblings, Mildred Volz, James C Wright, Fredrick Wright, Robert Wright, Joseph Wright, Margie Blair, Richard Wright, and William T Wright. Martha is survived by her Sisters, Sharon McDaniel, and Mary Carroll. Martha also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of Nieces, Nephews, and Friends Celebration of Life will be planned at a Later Date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020