Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Road
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Hobscheid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Diane Hobscheid

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martha Diane Hobscheid Obituary
Martha Diane Hobscheid

Louisville - Martha Diane Hobscheid, age 79, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 10 2019 at approximately 5:38 pm. after residing at Casa de las Campanas Senior Living Community; San Diego, CA. and previously, St. Matthews, Louisville, Kentucky.

Diane retired after 30 years of service as Executive Administrative Assistant for the Motorola Corporation.

An active member of Christ Church - United Methodist Louisville, Kentucky, Diane reveled and found purpose in her service work and love of children, family. and friends.

A native of Louisville Kentucky, Diane is preceded in death by parents Coyle V., and Kathleen C. Edwards.

Diane is survived by sons Mark and Frederic Hobscheid, grandson Drew Hobscheid, and granddaughter Bridget Hobscheid.

A celebration of Diane's life will be 1 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road with burial to follow in Cave Hill. Visitation will be 11AM - 1PM Wednesday at church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now