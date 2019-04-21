|
|
Martha Diane Hobscheid
Louisville - Martha Diane Hobscheid, age 79, went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 10 2019 at approximately 5:38 pm. after residing at Casa de las Campanas Senior Living Community; San Diego, CA. and previously, St. Matthews, Louisville, Kentucky.
Diane retired after 30 years of service as Executive Administrative Assistant for the Motorola Corporation.
An active member of Christ Church - United Methodist Louisville, Kentucky, Diane reveled and found purpose in her service work and love of children, family. and friends.
A native of Louisville Kentucky, Diane is preceded in death by parents Coyle V., and Kathleen C. Edwards.
Diane is survived by sons Mark and Frederic Hobscheid, grandson Drew Hobscheid, and granddaughter Bridget Hobscheid.
A celebration of Diane's life will be 1 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road with burial to follow in Cave Hill. Visitation will be 11AM - 1PM Wednesday at church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019