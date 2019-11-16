Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Dickinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Dickinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Dickinson Obituary
Martha Dickinson

Louisville - Martha Gail Cissell Dickinson, formally of Louisville KY, passed away on 11-13-2019 in Hutto TX. She was preceded in death by her spouse Charles Dickinson, her parents Evelyn & Noel Cissell, her sister Carolyn Peck, her brother Jim Cissell, her sister-in-law Jessie Cissell, and her grand-puppies Thunder, Taz, & Kelso.

She is survived by her daughter & caretaker Penny Anderson of TX, her son David Dickinson of FL, her sister & brother-in-law Joyce & Sonny Crenshaw of KY, her brother Thomas Cissell of KY, her brother-in-law Charles Peck of KY, her sister-in-law Jean Cissell of NE, her former son-in-law John Anderson of TX, and many nieces & nephews.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8pm at the funeral Home. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -