Martha Dober McCarthy
Louisville - Martha Dober McCarthy, age 93, of Louisville KY, died peacefully at home January 8, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born December 25, 1926 in Aurora, Indiana to Edward Paul Dober and Ruth Nees Dober. Martha graduated in 1945 from Nazareth Boarding School in Kentucky, having won gold medals for academics, as well as winning the archery championship. Martha was a gifted violinist who played in the Nazareth Orchestra. While pursuing a degree in Applied Arts at the University of Cincinnati she met John Joseph McCarthy (Jack) in 1945. They married February 15, 1947 and were married 64 years until Jack's death on September 9, 2011. Jack was a highly regarded local lawyer and taught business law at Bellarmine University.
Martha was a devoted Catholic who felt attending daily Mass was key to a good life. She adored her Jack and was a loving mother. Martha, a charming conversationalist, was quite competitive at cards. A voracious reader who loved poetry, she was energized for 21 years by the discussions in her Adult Great Books program. Martha was a dedicated volunteer, delivering Meals on Wheels for 35 years. An avid gardener, her gardens over the years attracted many compliments from admirers with whom Martha happily shared plants. Martha was a loyal concertgoer of the Louisville Symphony and rooted heartily for her UofL Cardinals. Learning to love baseball at her father's knee, from the age of seven Martha was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan.
Martha was predeceased by her parents, sister (Judie Weismiller), and husband, John Joseph McCarthy. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Wright; children: Mary, Maude, Michael, Margaret McCarthy Strnat (Reinhold), Kathleen McCarthy Fleischman (Lyn Joseph) and Edward; grandchildren Meta Tomai Curry (Robert Emmet), Michael Tomai (deceased), Fritz Strnat, Gaelen Strnat (Erica Ricci), Jost Strnat, Ruth Fleischman Droske (Lloyd), Paul Fleischman (Andrea), John McCarthy and Kristin Pardo; great-grandchildren: Adair Curry, Alex Droske, Norah Fleischman and Corinne Fleischman.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Martha at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 13. 2020 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204. The family will receive visitors at the church from 9:00 AM until time for the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth (scnfamily.org/donate) and the Saint Vincent de Paul Society (svdpusa.plannedgiving.org/give) are gratefully appreciated.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020