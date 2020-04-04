Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Martha E. Miller Obituary
Louisville - Martha Elizabeth Gwinn Miller 69, passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2020. She grew up in Rainelle, WV and attended West Virginia University and Marshall University. After nursing school she worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital and FCOC in Huntington, West Virginia. Martha moved to Louisville Kentucky with her family in 1980 where she continued her nursing career and retired while working for Dr. Irving B Perlstein.

Martha was preceded in death by her dear son Damon Miller.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 50 years George Miller, daughter Stephanie Miller Klap (Sacha), sister Patti Gwinn Davis, eight brothers and their families, grandsons Charlie and Jules Klap, and five cousins and their families. She is also survived by her puppy dog Lucy and her dear cats.

Martha is in the care of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home and will be laid to rest next to her son in Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorial. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
