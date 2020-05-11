Martha E. Shaw
New Albany - Martha E. Shaw, 73 passed away on May 11, 2020 at Diversicare of Providence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Dorn Haas; her husband, Kenneth Shaw; a brother, Philip Haas and a sister, Becky Haas. Martha was retired as an administrative assistant.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Haas. Following her wishes she will be laid to rest, next to her husband, Kenneth Shaw in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kraftfuneralservice.net
New Albany - Martha E. Shaw, 73 passed away on May 11, 2020 at Diversicare of Providence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Dorn Haas; her husband, Kenneth Shaw; a brother, Philip Haas and a sister, Becky Haas. Martha was retired as an administrative assistant.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Haas. Following her wishes she will be laid to rest, next to her husband, Kenneth Shaw in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kraftfuneralservice.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.