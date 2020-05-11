Martha E. Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha E. Shaw

New Albany - Martha E. Shaw, 73 passed away on May 11, 2020 at Diversicare of Providence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ruth Dorn Haas; her husband, Kenneth Shaw; a brother, Philip Haas and a sister, Becky Haas. Martha was retired as an administrative assistant.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Susan Haas. Following her wishes she will be laid to rest, next to her husband, Kenneth Shaw in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kraftfuneralservice.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
8129456321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved