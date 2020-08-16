Martha Eicher
Fern Creek -
Mrs. Martha Reed (Alexander) Eicher, age 85, of Fern Creek passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Mrs. Eicher was born on November 18, 1934 in Hayes, KY to the late Cleo and Nina Euel (Dorsey) Alexander. Mrs. Eicher was a realtor and a member of the Red Hat Society. Waiting to welcome her into eternity was her husband of 65 years, Robert (Bob) Louis Eicher; and her brother, Lendol Alexander. Martha enjoyed traveling the world with her husband; loved playing boardgames and cards and loved being surrounded with friends and family. She was a great storyteller and often shared stories of her childhood and lifelong adventures.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Ronald Louis Eicher (Andrea), Michael Wayne Eicher (Susan) and Daniel William Eicher; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family has chosen cremation. She will be interred alongside Bob at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY.