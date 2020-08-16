1/1
Martha Eicher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Eicher

Fern Creek -

Mrs. Martha Reed (Alexander) Eicher, age 85, of Fern Creek passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. Mrs. Eicher was born on November 18, 1934 in Hayes, KY to the late Cleo and Nina Euel (Dorsey) Alexander. Mrs. Eicher was a realtor and a member of the Red Hat Society. Waiting to welcome her into eternity was her husband of 65 years, Robert (Bob) Louis Eicher; and her brother, Lendol Alexander. Martha enjoyed traveling the world with her husband; loved playing boardgames and cards and loved being surrounded with friends and family. She was a great storyteller and often shared stories of her childhood and lifelong adventures.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Ronald Louis Eicher (Andrea), Michael Wayne Eicher (Susan) and Daniel William Eicher; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family has chosen cremation. She will be interred alongside Bob at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, KY. Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington (123 Winning Colors Drive at Hwy. 44 East) is entrusted with the arrangements. www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved