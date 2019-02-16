|
Martha Francis DeGeorge
Louisville - 93, of Louisville, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.
She was the former Martha Sneed, a retired nurse aide at St. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William DeGeorge; son, Kenneth Lynn Shuffitt; parents, William and Ermon Sneed; two brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her son, Dale A. DeGeorge (Cheryl); daughter, JoAnn Reamy (Julian); sister, Norma Bailey; grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan DeGeorge, Stephanie Reamy, Alex Reamy; step-granddaughter, Amy Terrell (Scott); two step-great-grandchildren, Hunter Terrell (Kayla) and Jacob Terrell; great-nephew, Kenny Thacker (Kim); and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to a .
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the staff at Symphony of Valley Farms and Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019