Martha Frank Lee
Louisville - age 90, passed away on November 24, 2019. She worked at Hartford Insurance for fifteen years in the claims department. For twenty years she volunteered at Baptist East Hospital along with her church, Shively Baptist Church.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Lee and parents, James L. and Mary E. Reynolds.
She is survived by her children, Kathy L. Brown (Jerry), Deborah L. Thornsberry (Michael), and Amanda S. Bott (Michael); grandson, Rev. Christopher L. Thornsberry (Kristen); and two great-grandchildren, Jack Michael and Benjamin Edward Thornsberry.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 - 8 PM on Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Baptist Hospital East Volunteer Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019