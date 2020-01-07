Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Luke's Chapel at The Episcopal Church Home
7504 Westport Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Sayre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Irene (Sisk) Sayre


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Irene (Sisk) Sayre Obituary
Martha Irene (Sisk) Sayre

Louisville - Martha Irene (Sisk) Sayre, 58, of Louisville, passed away Saturday morning at The Episcopal Church Home.

She was born July 5, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Connie C. and Fredda (Shoun) Sisk, Jr. Her parents, her husband Todd O. Sayre in 2007, and her brother-in-law, Raymond J. Cottner in 2012, preceded her in death.

Martha worked in Sales and Marketing for various companies over the years and was a member of the Aero Club of Louisville.

Left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Kathryne S. Sisk of Louisville and Mary M. Sisk of Atlanta, GA; her niece, Lacey Cottner of Louisville.

A service to celebrate Martha's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the St. Luke's Chapel at The Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Thursday and from 10:30AM-12:30PM on Friday at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable and sent to Kathryne S. Sisk, 106 Pope Street, Louisville, KY 40206, to establish a memorial fund in Martha's honor.

Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to view her tribute or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -