|
|
Martha Irene (Sisk) Sayre
Louisville - Martha Irene (Sisk) Sayre, 58, of Louisville, passed away Saturday morning at The Episcopal Church Home.
She was born July 5, 1961 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Connie C. and Fredda (Shoun) Sisk, Jr. Her parents, her husband Todd O. Sayre in 2007, and her brother-in-law, Raymond J. Cottner in 2012, preceded her in death.
Martha worked in Sales and Marketing for various companies over the years and was a member of the Aero Club of Louisville.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Kathryne S. Sisk of Louisville and Mary M. Sisk of Atlanta, GA; her niece, Lacey Cottner of Louisville.
A service to celebrate Martha's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the St. Luke's Chapel at The Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd. Visitation will be held from 3-8 PM on Thursday and from 10:30AM-12:30PM on Friday at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable and sent to Kathryne S. Sisk, 106 Pope Street, Louisville, KY 40206, to establish a memorial fund in Martha's honor.
Please visit www.archlheadywestport.com to view her tribute or leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020