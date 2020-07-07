Martha Jane Hellige
Louisville - Martha Jane Hellige passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020.
She was retired from Bacons Bashford Manor. There she had a long career as a Sales Associate. And it was once said that "if Bacons had a 'Hall of Fame'…Martha would be in it."
She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. While at St. Bernard she loved her role as a provider for the Sisters that taught at that Parish. She would always happily drive them wherever and whenever they needed transportation
Martha was born in Paducah Kentucky and worked on her family tobacco farm where she learned the value of hard work and perseverance.
She married Robert John Hellige September 4th, 1954 and moved to Louisville.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Robert Hellige, a sister Mary Crotchett of Paducah, sister Margaret Truax of Fullerton CA and parents Dewey Harris and Zelphyr Harris also of Paducah.
Survivors include her sons, Barry Edwards (Grace), Tim Hellige (Lonna), John Hellige (Kimbr) as well as five grandchildren, Katelyn Bishop (Billy), Jack Hellige, Liza Hellige, Reece Hellige and Karlie Hellige. And she is survived by her sisters Betty Humphrey, Ida Scott both of Paducah.
Funeral will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home with Burial at Resthaven Mausoleum. Service and burial will be attended only by family. If you are interested in joining the them for the funeral, please contact the family.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the charity of your choice
.