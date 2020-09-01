Martha Jean Owsley
Cecilia - Martha Jean Owsley, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 31, 2020.
She was born on February 11, 1932 in East View, Kentucky, to Claud and Audrey Witten Givan. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bob; her children, Lou Ann (Danny) Allen of Cecilia and Laura Owsley of Lexington; her grandchildren, Matthew (Beth) Allen of Louisville, and Jenna (Jon) Colson of Cecilia; her great grandchildren, Jase, Lucy, Clay and Annelise; sister-in-law, Betty Shipley; brother-in-law, Marion Henderson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Mary Lou Chester and Ann Givan, brother-in-laws, Bill Chester, David Owsley, and Walter Shipley, and sister-in-laws, Sue Henderson and Iva Lee Owsley.
Martha Jean graduated as the valedictorian from Lynnvale High School in 1950 and served as a class officer and a member of the Glee Club and Newspaper staff. She then graduated from The Bowling Green College of Commerce (B.U.). She worked at Fort Knox for nine years in G-1 headquarters as the Colonels secretary.
Once she and Bob started a family, Martha Jean stayed at home to raise their two daughters where she served as an active homeroom mom at Howevalley Elementary. She was a dedicated member of Cecilia Baptist Church for more than 60 years, a faithful choir member for more than 50 years, and an active member of the WMU. She was a member and officer of the Cecilia Homemakers Club, member of Cecilia Ruritan, member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and lifelong member of the Pirtle Chapter of Eastern Star.
Martha Jean was loved by everyone she met, making everyone feel comfortable with her warm smile and genuine conversations. She was well known for her homemade brownies and pound cakes that she took to many church potlucks and family gatherings. Martha Jean loved her family, and was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Cecilia Baptist Church, 416 East Main Street in Cecilia on Friday, September 4 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. The funeral will be held at Cecilia Baptist Church on Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Arnold Moon and Rev. Donnie Davis officiating. Burial will be at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Due to the COVID pandemic, masks will be required at the visitation and service. Thank you for understanding.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Cecilia Baptist Church (416 East Main, Cecilia, KY 42724) or to Hosparus Health of Central Kentucky who took care of Martha Jean in the last few months of her life. The family is very grateful for the wonderful caregivers that took care of Martha Jean over the past three years including Debbie Eades, Mary Stateman, Vanessa Spalding-Brown, Judy Hash, Bri Taylor, Cindy Smith, and Windy Ratcliff.
