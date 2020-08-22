1/
Martha Jean (Thompson) Rickert
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Jean (Thompson) Rickert

Louisville - Martha Jean Thompson Rickert, age 85 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Louisville on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born August 29, 1935 to the late John and Margaret Horn Thompson. Martha was enjoying retirement until she became ill. She was a nanny for a wonderful family for many years and loved every day she was able to work. She was a devout Catholic and attended church at St. Martha and Our Lady of Lourdes. Martha also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House several years ago. She did respite for a woman with disabilities for around 10 years. She was caring , independent and selfless her entire life. Martha had a great sense of humor and loved her family deeply. She was a wonderful Mom and Grandma and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rickert; son, Mark Rickert; daughter, Theresa Burleson; granddaughter, Britany Burleson; and her brother, John Thompson.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Pattie Carpenter (Tom); sons, Tim Rickert and Matt Rickert; brother, Richard Thompson (Mary Ann); her grandchildren, Angela Canary, Zachary Carpenter, Autumn Rickert and Emma Rickert; her sister-in-law, Becky Rickert; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The Berry family where she was a nanny, she considered her second family. The Berry family includes John, Dolly and their children, John Michael, Zachary and Clay, along with their children as well. She loved being in their lives and watching them grow.

Due to Covid, there will be a short visitation with no service at this time. Visitation will be 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown).

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House or the Kentucky Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved