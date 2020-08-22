Martha Jean (Thompson) Rickert
Louisville - Martha Jean Thompson Rickert, age 85 of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Louisville on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born August 29, 1935 to the late John and Margaret Horn Thompson. Martha was enjoying retirement until she became ill. She was a nanny for a wonderful family for many years and loved every day she was able to work. She was a devout Catholic and attended church at St. Martha and Our Lady of Lourdes. Martha also volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House several years ago. She did respite for a woman with disabilities for around 10 years. She was caring , independent and selfless her entire life. Martha had a great sense of humor and loved her family deeply. She was a wonderful Mom and Grandma and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rickert; son, Mark Rickert; daughter, Theresa Burleson; granddaughter, Britany Burleson; and her brother, John Thompson.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Pattie Carpenter (Tom); sons, Tim Rickert and Matt Rickert; brother, Richard Thompson (Mary Ann); her grandchildren, Angela Canary, Zachary Carpenter, Autumn Rickert and Emma Rickert; her sister-in-law, Becky Rickert; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The Berry family where she was a nanny, she considered her second family. The Berry family includes John, Dolly and their children, John Michael, Zachary and Clay, along with their children as well. She loved being in their lives and watching them grow.
Due to Covid, there will be a short visitation with no service at this time. Visitation will be 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown).
Memorials may be made in her memory to the Ronald McDonald House or the Kentucky Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.