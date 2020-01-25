|
Martha Jean Stoll "Mom" Ballard
LOUISVILLE - Martha Jean Stoll "Mom" Ballard, born April 11, 1925, in Louisville, KY, died January 22, 2020, Louisville, KY. She graduated from the J. M. Atherton High School for Girls, Class of 1943 1/2. She attended the College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio 1943-1946 and again 1948-1949, earning a B.A. in Philosophy. She worked briefly for the Stoll Oil Company. During World War II, she also volunteered as a Red Cross Nurse's Aide. She married fellow Louisvillian and Wooster graduate, Everett E. Ballard, on September 9, 1950, and raised four children. Along with Everett, Martha co-founded Country Lake Camp, Underwood, IN, now Country Lake Christian Retreat.
Martha was a loving wife and mother, an accomplished musician, editor, camp director and philanthropist. As a teen and young woman, she led recreation programs at the Wesley Community House, Central State Hospital and the Methodist Church's summer Caravan. She served in many organizations including her Methodist, Presbyterian and Episcopal churches; Family and Children First; Planned Parenthood; The American Red Cross; and the Girl Scouts of the USA. She was a member of The Highland Women's Club, The Women's Club of Louisville and the Louisville Boat Club.
She was predeceased by her husband, Everett E. Ballard; daughters, Anne B. Hill and Jeanne E. Ballard; parents George and Lorena Stoll; and brothers, C. W. Stoll and George Stoll Jr.
She is survived by two children: John H. (Debi) Ballard, Louisville, and Elizabeth B. (Robert) Crawford, Columbus, OH; former son-in-law David F. (Pamela) Hill; seven grandchildren: Emily (Christopher) Fauble, Peter (Allison) Hill, Jonathan (Kathleen) Crawford, Christopher Crawford, John Ballard, Taylor (Lindsley) Ballard and Richard Ballard; two great-granddaughters: Dakota and Cassandra Fauble; six great-grandsons: Luke, William, Asher and Timothy Fauble, Griffin and Everett Crawford; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of the Episcopal Church Home and faithful caregivers Lillian Woodson and Glenda Collins.
A service of celebration of her life will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial will be in Cave Hill Cemetery. Family members will receive visitors at Pearson's on Friday, February 7, from 4-7 p.m. Contributions in her memory may be given to The Episcopal Church Home Promise Fund; The Louisville Orchestra; or Family and Children's Place.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020