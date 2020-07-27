1/1
Martha Jo (Edwards) Davis
Martha Jo (Edwards) Davis

Louisville - Martha Jo (Edwards) Davis, 72, of Louisville passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Jo was a native of Bowling Green, KY. a member of Shively Baptist Church and had retired from Gutermuth Elementary School after 30 years of service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl L. & Myrtle Helen Edwards; a sister, Linda Kay Miller; daughter, Karen Davis Wehunt.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bobby Gene Davis; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Hikes (Johnnie); three grandchildren, Jake, Jace & Levi.

The family has entrusted the Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
