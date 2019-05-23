Martha Jo Graham Pysher



Louisville - Martha Jo Graham Pysher, 75 years of age, quietly passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville. Martha Jo was born December 29, 1943 in Russellville, Kentucky to the late Brodie D. Graham and Mildred Graham. Martha Jo was an artist. She had been active in various artisan groups in California, Delaware, New Mexico, and most recently, Indiana. She was esteemed member and workshop instructor at the Polymer Clay Society. Martha Jo loved to laugh and going out with friends. She had a quick wit and a dry sarcastic humor who could make anyone laugh. Martha Jo also loved to sew and do crafts. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie Ashby and spouse Steve Pysher.



Left to cherish her life are daughter Rhonda Quaak (Mark); brother Gary Graham (Nancy); grandson Ethan Quaak; great granddaughter Summer Quaak; and special step mom Mary H. Graham.



Martha Jo will be greatly missed by family, friends and every life she touched.



Visitation and Service will be held at Spring Valley Funeral & Cremation Services, 1217 East Spring Street, New Albany, IN 47150 Friday, May 24, 2019 4:00PM - 8:00PM.



Services have been entrusted to Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019