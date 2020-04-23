|
|
Martha L. Bishop
Brooks - Martha L. Bishop
Birthdate: 6-19-1926; Date of Death: 4-22-2020
Preceded in death by her spouse, Lee Roy Bishop, and her son, Paul Lee Bishop, Sr.
Left to cherish her memory is: her son, Jerry W. Bishop (Joyce); her grandchildren: Paul L. Bishop, Jr., Richard L. Bishop (Sherri), Kristie L. Martin (John); great-grandchildren: Brandon Bishop, Dakota Baumgardner (Sean), Tanner Bishop, Cassidy Bishop, Kloie Martin, Karlie Martin; great-great grandchild: Hayven Baumgardner; and many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones in her life.
She retired from General Electric in Louisville, Ky., was a devoted member of Sunnyside Baptist Church in Shepherdsville, a Sunday School Teacher, and a member of Eastern Star #153. She was a resident of Green Meadows Health Care Center in Mount Washington for over six years and we appreciate the love and care that she received from the nurses and staff of Green Meadows while in their care.
Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville is in charge of the funeral arrangements. All services will be private and limited to the closest of family members.
Burial will be in Highland Memory Gardens located in Mount Washington, Ky.
Obituary on:
www.hardyclosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020