Martha Lou Carter Van Meter
Eastview - Martha Lou Carter Van Meter, 86 of Eastview, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital.
She was a native of Hartford, KY and a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church since 1955. She graduated in 1954 from the University of Kentucky, was a member of the Executive Women's International and was the former Secretary of the Kentucky Draft Horse and Mule Association. She retired in 1990 from American Commercial Barge Line after 32 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walker and Susie Crabb Carter and a brother, Fred Carter.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Howard Van Meter; one brother, Ellis Ray Carter of Frankfort; a sister, Eula Mae Jarrett of Greensboro, NC and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Embry and Rev. Roy Cundiff officiating. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. and continue after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019