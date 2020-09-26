Martha Mae GilesLouisville - 93, of Louisville, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Westminster Terrace Healthcare Center.Martha was an avid dog lover.She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Carpenter and Catherine Bellman Carpenter; son, Steven Douglas Giles, Sr.; and sister, Virginia E. Carpenter.She is survived by her daughters, Janice Leber (Ed) and their family and Patricia Schalk (Kenny) and their family; daughter-in-law, Becky Giles and her family.All services were private.Due to COVID restrictions there will be a memorial service held at a later date.Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.