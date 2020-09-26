Martha Mae Giles
Louisville - 93, of Louisville, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Westminster Terrace Healthcare Center.
Martha was an avid dog lover.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Carpenter and Catherine Bellman Carpenter; son, Steven Douglas Giles, Sr.; and sister, Virginia E. Carpenter.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Leber (Ed) and their family and Patricia Schalk (Kenny) and their family; daughter-in-law, Becky Giles and her family.
All services were private.
Due to COVID restrictions there will be a memorial service held at a later date.
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.