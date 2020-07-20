1/1
Martha Marie Shew
Louisville - Martha "Marie" Shew, 90, loving wife to Bob Shew, passed away on Saturday July 18, 2020 at Lincoln Hills Nursing Home. She was born to the late James Oliver and Minnie (Ives) Felts in Bowling Green, Kentucky on April 23, 1930. Marie is also preceded in death by a son Michael Johnson along with numerous extended family members.

Besides her husband of 41 years she is survived by her sons, James Johnson, John Johnson (Cindy), and Mark Johnson along with 16 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by three her sisters, Mary Rose, Edith Sue, and Nina Pauline.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
