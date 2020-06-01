Martha Mary Flanagan Casper
Louisville - Martha Mary Flanagan Casper, 74, passed on to new life, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She died at home under the immediate care of her family.
Martha was pre-deceased by her parents, Margret McNamara and Francis D. Flanagan, and her sister Moira and brother-in-law, Tony.
She left behind her husband; Marty, her children; Crystal Ishmael (Andy), Dean, Elizabeth, her granddaughter-daughter; Devina, and five grandsons; Alex, Jonathan, Marty, Ian and Joe.
Also surviving her were her tight-knit siblings; Sheila, Mark, Cathy, Nora, Dennis (Claire), Molly (Steve) and Pat (Matt), along with eight nieces and nephews.
Martha was born and raised in Washington, D.C. Following high school, she attended Nazareth College in Bardstown, KY, and, after graduation, moved to Louisville which became her home the rest of her life. Martha began work as a social work with Jefferson County Government beginning in 1968, first with the Financial Aid program, then moved to the Child Protective Services unit where she worked for 28 years. While working, she earned a Master's Degree in Social Work at University of Louisville. After retirement from county government, Martha worked with Seven County Services for the next 10 years working with people with disabilities.
Also surviving Martha's passing, are a host of friends too numerous to name all but a few: her very special book club members, her Yale group, her bridge group members, her Gilda's Club group, her pot luck and campers group, her trivia group, and on and on. For you see, this Woman was not only professionally a social worker she was born "social." In her work life she manifested all the best traits of what a social worker should be. In her private life she was fun-loving, responsible, attentive to others, challenging, an ace at playing cards, compassionate, candid, and a top-notch mother, grandmother, and wife- just about everything in a person with whom you would like to hang out. Those who knew her know what I mean.
Her passing is a tremendous loss to all of us.
The family hopes to have a gathering in the future to celebrate Martha's life, subject to the whims of the coronavirus, of course. We will get word out as best we can to all who might be interested.
Special thanks to Hosparus Health for its assistance, Gilda's Club for its support, Norton's Cancer Center staff for their efforts, and all those who brought food and flowers.
For those desiring to do so, we recommend donations in Martha's name to Hosparus Health, Gilda's Club, or a charity of your choice.
Louisville - Martha Mary Flanagan Casper, 74, passed on to new life, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She died at home under the immediate care of her family.
Martha was pre-deceased by her parents, Margret McNamara and Francis D. Flanagan, and her sister Moira and brother-in-law, Tony.
She left behind her husband; Marty, her children; Crystal Ishmael (Andy), Dean, Elizabeth, her granddaughter-daughter; Devina, and five grandsons; Alex, Jonathan, Marty, Ian and Joe.
Also surviving her were her tight-knit siblings; Sheila, Mark, Cathy, Nora, Dennis (Claire), Molly (Steve) and Pat (Matt), along with eight nieces and nephews.
Martha was born and raised in Washington, D.C. Following high school, she attended Nazareth College in Bardstown, KY, and, after graduation, moved to Louisville which became her home the rest of her life. Martha began work as a social work with Jefferson County Government beginning in 1968, first with the Financial Aid program, then moved to the Child Protective Services unit where she worked for 28 years. While working, she earned a Master's Degree in Social Work at University of Louisville. After retirement from county government, Martha worked with Seven County Services for the next 10 years working with people with disabilities.
Also surviving Martha's passing, are a host of friends too numerous to name all but a few: her very special book club members, her Yale group, her bridge group members, her Gilda's Club group, her pot luck and campers group, her trivia group, and on and on. For you see, this Woman was not only professionally a social worker she was born "social." In her work life she manifested all the best traits of what a social worker should be. In her private life she was fun-loving, responsible, attentive to others, challenging, an ace at playing cards, compassionate, candid, and a top-notch mother, grandmother, and wife- just about everything in a person with whom you would like to hang out. Those who knew her know what I mean.
Her passing is a tremendous loss to all of us.
The family hopes to have a gathering in the future to celebrate Martha's life, subject to the whims of the coronavirus, of course. We will get word out as best we can to all who might be interested.
Special thanks to Hosparus Health for its assistance, Gilda's Club for its support, Norton's Cancer Center staff for their efforts, and all those who brought food and flowers.
For those desiring to do so, we recommend donations in Martha's name to Hosparus Health, Gilda's Club, or a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.