Martha "Bernice" McBroomLouisville - 92, passed away Thursday, June 25th at her home.She is the daughter of the late Earl and Hazel McQuillen. Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Cullen Jae "CJ" McBroom; son, Milton Lee McBroom; grandson, Andrew Kyle McBroom; brothers, Delmar, Damen and Norbit McQuillen.She is survived by her children, Ellen R. Brashear (Gary Sr.), S. Curtis McBroom (Becki), Cullen D. McBroom (Robin), Phoebe L. Culver (James) and Bradley K. McBroom (Kelley); 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Hoskinson (Leon) and Delores Hawkins; numerous nieces and nephews; and her caregiver, Mrs. Linda Dudley from The Healing Hand.Bernice is a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairdale.Her visitation and celebration of life will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date.Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & SonExpressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church of Fairdale or Hosparus Health.