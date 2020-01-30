|
Martha Moore
Louisville - Martha, 93, passed away January 29, 2020.
Martha was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Stanton and Bessie Redden. The family moved to the New Albany area, where she graduated from New Albany High School. She became a Registered Nurse after completing the program at the Louisville General Hospital Nursing School.
She met and married James C. Moore, who was in medical school at the University of Louisville. They settled in St. Matthews to raise their three children. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2008. Martha was a housewife and mother. Jim joined the faculty at the U of L medical school, eventually becoming a full professor of physiology and director of admissions.
In 2006, they moved to Treyton Oak Towers in Old Louisville, where Martha lived until Spring 2018. She spent her last days at Belmont Village in St. Matthews.
Martha is survived by her son, Richard, of Monterey, California and her daughters Katherine and Patricia of Crestwood, Kentucky, her brother-in-law Glenn Moore and his wife Sarah, of Lexington, Kentucky.
Cremation was chosen, with interment at Cave Hill Cemetery. No services are planned. Memorial donations may be made to Pillar Support Services of Crestwood, KY.
