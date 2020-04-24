|
|
Martha Mullarkey Hardin
Louisville - Martha Mullarkey Hardin,
Born December 31, 1954 in Louisville, KY to James C. and Catherine Mullarkey, Martha passed away at Baptist Hospital Palliative Care Unit on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 with her husband Dean and her daughter Meagan at her side. She was a loving wife, mother, GiGi, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Christmas Eve at the Hardin's will remain a cherished memory for the entire family.
Martha was a member of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish, a graduate of St. Raphael Grade School, Assumption High School, and she attended the University of Kentucky. She retired as Director of Operations at Modern Marketing Concepts/Crosley Brands.
In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her niece Erin Claire Nohalty, her nephew Matthew Haselton and brothers-in-law Dwight Hardin and Tony Hattemer. She is survived by her devoted husband of 41 years, C. Dean Hardin; her loving daughter, Meagan Schmidt (Jason); three grandsons whom she adored, Gage, Landon, and Samuel Schmidt; brother, Michael Mullarkey (Donna); sisters, Margaret Flynn (Edward), Mary Mills (Dale), Sally Hattemer, Joan Nohalty (James); sisters-in-law, Pam Haselton (Blake), Julie Sibley (Johnny), and Debbie Hardin. Martha will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews, her Walker, Dicello and Carraro cousins, as well as her lifelong friends Janis, Kathy, Beth, Judy and Mary Ann.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there will be no visitation. A private funeral service with the immediate family will be held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020