Martha O'Regan Chill
Martha O'Regan Chill

Kingsport, TN - Martha O'Regan Chill, 70, originally of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 in Kingsport, Tennessee. For a full obituary, please visit www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Graveside service
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
May 9, 2020
Don and family.We were so sorry to hear of your loss. You are in our prayers and thoughts.
Dr.Colin & Jane Kamperman
