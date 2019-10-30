|
Martha P. Reed
Louisville - 92, passed away on October 26, 2019. She is survived by her children, Patsy Russell (Charles), Jamesella Howard, Barbara Brown (Robert), and Robert Cross (Frances); 16 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, November 2, beginning with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Grace Hope Presbyterian Church, 702 E. Breckenridge Street. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019