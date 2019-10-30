Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grace Hope Presbyterian Church
702 E. Breckenridge Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Hope Presbyterian Church
702 E. Breckenridge Street
Martha P. Reed

Martha P. Reed Obituary
Martha P. Reed

Louisville - 92, passed away on October 26, 2019. She is survived by her children, Patsy Russell (Charles), Jamesella Howard, Barbara Brown (Robert), and Robert Cross (Frances); 16 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, November 2, beginning with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service following at 1 p.m. at Grace Hope Presbyterian Church, 702 E. Breckenridge Street. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
