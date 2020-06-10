Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson
Louisville - Dr. Martha Philomena Dawson, 82, of Louisville passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home.
She was a retired rheumatologist and was a member of The Cathedral of the Assumption.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo Botto and Margaret Lillian Montgomery Dawson and a brother, James B. Dawson.
Survivors include her brother, William Dawson (Pat); sister, Nancy Jane Shaffer; sister-in-law, Shirley Dawson; two nieces, Margaret Elizabeth Dawson and Heather Johnson (Chris) and a great niece, Sydney Johnson.
Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at The Cathedral of the Assumption with The Very Reverent Michael T. Wimsatt officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Bardstown.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.
To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.