Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
508 Breckenridge Lane,
Martha Rose Hennessy Higgs


1935 - 2019
Martha Rose Hennessy Higgs Obituary
Martha Rose Hennessy Higgs

LOUISVILLE - 84, passed away Thursday, December, 5, 2019.

She was born July 15th, 1935 to Anna M. "Nance" Campbell Hennessy and William M. "Huck" Hennessy, Sr. Martha was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a very talented needleworker. She could knit, sew, crochet, upholster. Martha made her family's clothes for years. One Easter it's believed she made everything everyone had on except for Vern's hat! She was an expert knitter making darling sweaters for her grandchildren. Martha shared her talents beyond her family making doll clothes for church picnic raffles, afghans for people in hospitals and her holiday quilts were displayed seasonally at OLOL church.

Martha had boundless energy she was an X-ray technician and Department Head at Our Lady of Peace Hospital, sewed, participated in many extra circular activities while getting her children involved in many activities as well. She drove Pam and Mike from activity to activity having to limit Mike's participation to 3 activities at a time. She was a former member of American Turners, Colonellettes, Fillies, Lakeside Swim Club, Red Hat Sewing Guild and the Card Club.

The sewing machine was intriguing and she let each one of her grandchildren sit and sew - teaching them to be patient and creative. She and her family enjoyed many summers at their camp on Juniper Beach and they made many wonderful memories at their condo in The Landings in Ft Myers, Florida.

Martha always had time for those in need as well helping many a friend or family member through a difficult time.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents Nance and Huck and sister-in- law, Mary Ellen Hennessy.

She is survived by her husband, Vernon E. Higgs; daughter, Pamela H. (Jim) Martin; son, Michael G. Higgs; grandchildren, Hank (Hannah), Anna Martin (Brendan Lovelace - fiancé), Zach and Campbell Higgs; brother, William M. Hennessy, Jr. (Pat); nephew, Steven M. Hennessy; niece, Susan H. (Robbie) Wine; great-nephew, Jakson Wine; great-niece, Hennessy Wine and sister-in- law, Joey H. Blake.

Her funeral Mass will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Special thanks to all the caring staff at Park Louisville and special lifelong friends Ann Schnurr and Pat Richardson who were exceedingly generous with their time with Martha.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
