Martha Rose (Burkhead) Winders
Louisville - WINDERS, Martha Rose (Burkhead), 87, of Louisville, passed away June 7, 2020.

Martha was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyman Winders; parents, Margaret and Clarence Burkhead; brother, Robert Burkhead; and sister, Virginia Warner.

Martha is survived by her children, Mark Winders (Lagina), Chris Winders (Christine), Tim Winders (Sherry), and Shannon Kenner; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Dunn; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. There will be a private service for family, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
