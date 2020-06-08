Martha Rose (Burkhead) WindersLouisville - WINDERS, Martha Rose (Burkhead), 87, of Louisville, passed away June 7, 2020.Martha was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Church. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyman Winders; parents, Margaret and Clarence Burkhead; brother, Robert Burkhead; and sister, Virginia Warner.Martha is survived by her children, Mark Winders (Lagina), Chris Winders (Christine), Tim Winders (Sherry), and Shannon Kenner; 16 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Dunn; and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 2-8pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway. There will be a private service for family, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park