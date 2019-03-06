|
|
Martha S. Dotson
Louisville -
Martha S. Dotson, 99, passed away March 4, 2019.
She retired from teaching at JCPS in 1978. She was a member of Watterson Trail Church of Christ. She has at last reunited with her parents, Eugine and Semmie Strube and her husband, James R. Dotson.
She will be remembered and loved by surviving friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am - 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Her service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019