Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Kinser Cemetery
Smith's Grove, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Schultz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Schultz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Schultz Obituary
Martha Schultz

Louisville - Martha Schultz, 85, died Sunday, November 10, 2019.

She was the former Martha Houchins, a native of Brownsville, Kentucky and daughter of Virgil and Gertie Kinser Houchins. She was co-owner of the old W.T. Schultz Co., and a member of Kenwood Baptist Church, South Park Country Club and Beechmont Women's Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Schultz; brothers, Joseph, Tommy, Earl and Jimmie Houchins; and sisters, Virgie Booker, Ella Perna and June Priddy.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Pohlmann (David); sons, Benjamin Schultz (Lana) and Patrick Schultz (Carol); grandchildren, Aubrey and Jackson Pohlmann, Dustin Elder, Erica Messer (Corey) and Leah Jane Schultz; great grandson, Aiden Messer; sister, Mary Alice Vincent (Johny); sisters-in-law, Nellie and Betty Houchins; aunt, Barbara Quinton; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service is 12:00pm CST Thursday at Kinser Cemetery, Smith's Grove, Kentucky. Visitation is 2-8pm EST Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

Memorial gifts: Kinser Cemetery Maintenance Fund, William B. Schultz Scholarship Fund at DeSales High School or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -