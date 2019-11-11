|
Martha Schultz
Louisville - Martha Schultz, 85, died Sunday, November 10, 2019.
She was the former Martha Houchins, a native of Brownsville, Kentucky and daughter of Virgil and Gertie Kinser Houchins. She was co-owner of the old W.T. Schultz Co., and a member of Kenwood Baptist Church, South Park Country Club and Beechmont Women's Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Schultz; brothers, Joseph, Tommy, Earl and Jimmie Houchins; and sisters, Virgie Booker, Ella Perna and June Priddy.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Pohlmann (David); sons, Benjamin Schultz (Lana) and Patrick Schultz (Carol); grandchildren, Aubrey and Jackson Pohlmann, Dustin Elder, Erica Messer (Corey) and Leah Jane Schultz; great grandson, Aiden Messer; sister, Mary Alice Vincent (Johny); sisters-in-law, Nellie and Betty Houchins; aunt, Barbara Quinton; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service is 12:00pm CST Thursday at Kinser Cemetery, Smith's Grove, Kentucky. Visitation is 2-8pm EST Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Memorial gifts: Kinser Cemetery Maintenance Fund, William B. Schultz Scholarship Fund at DeSales High School or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019