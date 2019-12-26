Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church
3701 Old Brownsboro Rd
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Martha Sikking Miller


1926 - 2019
Martha Sikking Miller Obituary
Martha Sikking Miller

Louisville - Martha Sikking Miller, age 93 of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day. Martha was born April 18, 1926 to Albert P. and Sara Crum Sikking. She moved to Audubon Park at 18 months old and was a life-long resident until the age of 87 when she moved to the Forum. She served as a member of the Audubon Park City Council and as its clerk treasurer for 25 years. Martha was a member of the Fillies, Inc., where she held many elected offices including President. She was also an active member of the Woman's Club of Louisville and a long-time member of Second Presbyterian Church where she was a Stephen Minister. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Bruce D. Miller, Jr.; her parents and her brother, Albert P. Sikking.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Sally Worthington (Terry); her sons, Bruce (Vicki) and Stephen (Mary); 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40207, with a celebration of Martha's life at 3 pm.

Contributions in Martha's memory may be made to Second Presbyterian Church.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
