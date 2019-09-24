|
Martha Sims
Louisville - Martha Sims, 94, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019.
She retired as an inspector from P. Lorillard, Inc. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evan and Lillian Sims, sister, Betty Sims, brothers, Jimmy Sims, Donnie Sims, Norman "Eddie" Sims and Tommy Sims.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Sims, nephew, Tom Sims, nieces, Michelle Klein, Allison Harden and Erin Smead, 11 additional nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law, Jean Sims and Martha Sims.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville KY, 40207, from 9:30am to 10:30am. Funeral mass will follow at 10:30am with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Right to Life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019